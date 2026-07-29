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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs extend outflow streak as BTC fails to hold $65K

MarketsPublishedJul 29, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded four straight sessions of outflows totaling $526 million as Bitcoin faced renewed selling pressure after failing to hold $65,000.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their outflow streak to four consecutive trading sessions, with investors withdrawing about $49.8 million as Bitcoin briefly fell to $63,000.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net outflows of about $526 million across the four trading sessions, with the largest withdrawals coming on July 24 and July 23, at about $240 million and $225 million, respectively, according to SoSoValue data.

Despite the recent selling pressure, cumulative net inflows remained at $51.3 billion, while total net assets stood at $77.2 billion as of July 28.

The outflows followed a seven-day inflow streak that brought in nearly $1 billion, highlighting renewed volatility after Bitcoin failed to hold above $65,000. CryptoQuant community analyst Darkfost said Bitcoin’s return to a bullish trend would require renewed demand and improving market conditions. He said Bitcoin spot volumes on major exchanges have fallen sharply from late 2024 levels, with Binance recording about $35 billion in July spot volume compared with $246 billion in November 2024.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $64,371, up 2.7% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin briefly dropped as low as $63,100 on Thursday, marking its lowest level since July 17.

Related: Bitcoin lows pierce $63K as Asia chip-stock crash spreads to Wall Street

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