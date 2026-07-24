Source: SoSoValue
The outflows came as Bitcoin briefly slipped below $65,000 after US stocks fell amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran. Bitcoin traded at $65,403 at the time of publication after falling as low as $64,600, according to CoinGecko.
Bitcoin market sentiment also weakened, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling 3 points to 28 and remaining in “fear” territory on Friday, according to Alternative.me.
Meanwhile, US-listed spot Ether ETFs extended their inflow streak to five, attracting a net $26.3 million on Thursday, according to SoSoValue.
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