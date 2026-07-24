After attracting nearly $1 billion over seven trading sessions, US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their first daily net outflow since July 13.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended a seven-session inflow streak on Thursday, marking their first day of net outflows since July 13.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $225.2 million in net outflows on Thursday, attracting nearly $1 billion in net inflows over the last seven trading sessions, according to SoSoValue.

Despite Thursday’s outflows, the funds had still attracted about $274 million in net inflows this week as of Thursday.

Source: SoSoValue

The outflows came as Bitcoin briefly slipped below $65,000 after US stocks fell amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran. Bitcoin traded at $65,403 at the time of publication after falling as low as $64,600, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin market sentiment also weakened, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling 3 points to 28 and remaining in “fear” territory on Friday, according to Alternative.me.

Meanwhile, US-listed spot Ether ETFs extended their inflow streak to five, attracting a net $26.3 million on Thursday, according to SoSoValue.

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