Source: CoinGecko
BitMEX announced the closure after its share of the Bitcoin futures market fell to about 0.08%, with roughly $84 million in daily Bitcoin futures trading volume, according to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju.
“It was a great exchange that helped shape the industry, and now it is passing the torch to the next generation of exchanges it inspired,” Ju said in an X post on Thursday.
Blockchain analytics platform 10x Research said in an update shared with Cointelegraph that BitMEX’s owners had explored a potential $1 billion sale in 2025 before choosing an orderly wind-down.
The decision came less than a year after BitMEX marked its 11th anniversary in November 2025, celebrating its role in creating the perpetual swap, a type of futures contract with no expiration date.
Related: SecondFi to wind down after $2.6M ADA theft linked to wallet flaw