BitMEX announced it will shut down operations on Sept. 23, 2026, after owner HDR Global Trading Limited decided to close the crypto exchange.

BitMEX, one of the pioneers of cryptocurrency derivatives trading, announced it will shut down operations after owner and operator HDR Global Trading Limited decided to close the company following a strategic review.

BitMEX announced Thursday that it will stop exchange services on Sept. 23, 2026, at 04:00 UTC and urged users to close positions and withdraw funds before the deadline.

“We want to reassure you that your assets remain fully safe and under your control during this transition period,” BitMEX said in a statement to users.

BitMEX did not disclose further details about the factors behind HDR Global Trading Limited’s decision to close the exchange following its strategic review. The exchange declined to comment further and HDR Global Trading did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

The closure comes as BitMEX exits a market it helped define, while crypto derivatives trading faces a changing competitive landscape shaped by lower centralized exchange (CEX) volumes, rising decentralized alternatives and leadership changes at the company earlier this year.

BitMEX begins wind-down process

BitMEX said it has stopped accepting new account registrations immediately but will continue operating normally until the closure date. The company will introduce risk limits on Aug. 26,, preventing users from opening new positions while allowing them to reduce existing exposure.

The exchange said it will force close remaining open positions at the closure time to ensure an orderly wind-down of markets.

Source: BitMEX

Users who do not withdraw their assets before the deadline will still be able to access wallet balances and historical transaction records after the exchange stops providing trading services. BitMEX warned users about phishing attempts and fake withdrawal offers, saying no expedited withdrawal service is available.

The company said it may apply additional withdrawal reviews and network restrictions during the transition due to potentially higher withdrawal activity. BitMEX also said its proof-of-reserves and liabilities process shows that user assets exceed liabilities.

BitMEX shutdown follows top executive exits

The BitMEX closure follows a major leadership transition at the company. BitMEX confirmed to Cointelegraph that CEO Stephan Lutz, chief financial officer Ina Steiner and chief growth officer Raphael Polansky departed last month. Peter Wilkinson, the former general counsel and chief operating officer of BitMEX, has taken over as CEO.

BitMEX co-founder and former CEO Arthur Hayes had not publicly commented on the closure announcement at the time of publication. His latest post on X was dated July 16, 2026.

Source: BSCN

BitMEX launched in 2014 and became known for introducing the 100x leverage perpetual swap, a derivatives product that allows traders to speculate on crypto asset prices without a fixed expiry date. The company said the product later became one of the most traded instruments in the crypto industry and was adopted by thousands of users and exchanges.

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The closure comes as crypto derivatives platforms compete for market share. According to CoinGecko’s Q2 2026 Crypto Industry Report, CEX perpetual futures volume fell 10% to $12.7 trillion during the quarter, while decentralized platforms continued gaining ground. Hyperliquid has emerged as one of the leading decentralized perpetual exchanges, ranking second by open interest behind Binance.

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