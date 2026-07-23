Source: BitMEX
Users who do not withdraw their assets before the deadline will still be able to access wallet balances and historical transaction records after the exchange stops providing trading services. BitMEX warned users about phishing attempts and fake withdrawal offers, saying no expedited withdrawal service is available.
The company said it may apply additional withdrawal reviews and network restrictions during the transition due to potentially higher withdrawal activity. BitMEX also said its proof-of-reserves and liabilities process shows that user assets exceed liabilities.
The BitMEX closure follows a major leadership transition at the company. BitMEX confirmed to Cointelegraph that CEO Stephan Lutz, chief financial officer Ina Steiner and chief growth officer Raphael Polansky departed last month. Peter Wilkinson, the former general counsel and chief operating officer of BitMEX, has taken over as CEO.
BitMEX co-founder and former CEO Arthur Hayes had not publicly commented on the closure announcement at the time of publication. His latest post on X was dated July 16, 2026.
Source: BSCN
BitMEX launched in 2014 and became known for introducing the 100x leverage perpetual swap, a derivatives product that allows traders to speculate on crypto asset prices without a fixed expiry date. The company said the product later became one of the most traded instruments in the crypto industry and was adopted by thousands of users and exchanges.
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The closure comes as crypto derivatives platforms compete for market share. According to CoinGecko’s Q2 2026 Crypto Industry Report, CEX perpetual futures volume fell 10% to $12.7 trillion during the quarter, while decentralized platforms continued gaining ground. Hyperliquid has emerged as one of the leading decentralized perpetual exchanges, ranking second by open interest behind Binance.
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