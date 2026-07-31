3iQ will manage an undisclosed portion of Gelephu Mindfulness City’s Bitcoin treasury as Bhutan develops a digital-asset investment hub.

Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) has appointed Canadian digital-asset manager 3iQ to manage a mandate backed by part of its Bitcoin treasury as the special administrative region develops a digital-asset investment hub.

Under the partnership, 3iQ will manage an undisclosed portion of the Bitcoin allocated to support Gelephu’s development. The company will also establish a long-term presence in the city, invest in local talent and provide training and knowledge transfer.

In December 2025, Bhutan announced that up to 10,000 Bitcoin from the country’s national holdings would be allocated to support the GMC.

The latest agreement represents the next phase of the plan. However, neither party disclosed the actual amount placed under management, the custody arrangements, or whether the mandate permits lending, derivatives and other yield-generation strategies.

3iQ CEO Pascal St-Jean said the firm would bring institutional discipline to the mandate and help put Bhutan’s capital to work “responsibly, transparently and for the long term.”

Gelephu board director Jigdrel Singay described 3iQ as one of the city’s founding institutional partners. The two organizations said further milestones would be announced as Gelephu works to establish itself as a digital offshore financial center focused on innovation, sustainability and institutional asset management.

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