Samsung SDS is discussing stablecoin infrastructure and AI-based payment models with Dunamu, the operator of South Korean crypto exchange Upbit.

Samsung SDS, the IT services arm of Samsung Group, is exploring stablecoin infrastructure, digital asset systems and AI-based payment models with Dunamu, the operator of Upbit, one of the biggest local cryptocurrency exchanges.

Samsung SDS said it is discussing potential cooperation with Dunamu on stablecoin infrastructure, digital asset systems and AI-based payment business models, CEO Lee Jun-hee said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

“We have already secured differentiated business capabilities in digital asset infrastructure through the Korea Securities Depository’s tokenized securities platform project and through end-to-end validation [...] of the full stablecoin process from issuance to settlement,” Lee said. He said he expects the relationship with Dunamu will help Samsung SDS expand in the digital asset infrastructure market.

The news came days after Samsung Electronics unveiled plans to add stablecoin support to Samsung Wallet, broadening the company’s digital asset push.

Strategic investment targets digital finance

In May 2026, Samsung Securities, Samsung SDS and Samsung Card agreed to buy a combined 4% stake in Dunamu, deepening Samsung affiliates’ ties to South Korea’s digital asset sector.

In the latest Q2 call, Lee reportedly said the company’s investment in Dunamu is a strategic move rather than a financial investment, adding that both companies plan to refine potential business models for digital financial infrastructure.

Source: Samsung SDS

“By combining Samsung SDS’s IT services, cloud, and security capabilities with Dunamu’s blockchain expertise, we aim to lead this market,” the Q2 transcript said.

Related: South Korea report proposes stablecoin rules before crypto law

Samsung SDS did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment, while Dunamu declined to comment.

AI growth supports broader expansion

The digital asset initiative comes amid Samsung SDS’ ongoing expansion in AI and cloud services, which helped lift Q2 revenue 5.9% year on year to 3.72 trillion Korean won ($2.6 billion), according to the quarterly earnings presentation.

Cloud revenue increased 17% from a year earlier, with external cloud business revenue jumping 75%, driven by demand for Samsung’s cloud platform and graphics processing unit-as-a-service offerings.

The company also reportedly outlined ambitious plans to expand its AI infrastructure from 110 megawatts today to 230 MW by 2029 and more than 800 MW by 2031, underscoring its broader push to build AI infrastructure alongside digital finance services.

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