The integration expands access to USDU, the UAE’s first central bank-registered US dollar stablecoin, as it builds distribution beyond institutional channels.

Bitcoin.com is integrating USDU, a US dollar-backed stablecoin registered with the Central Bank of the UAE, into its self-custodial web and mobile wallet.

USDU is issued by Abu Dhabi-based Universal Digital and is the first and currently only Foreign Payment Token registered under the UAE central bank’s Payment Token Services Regulation. Universal is also regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority to issue fiat-referenced tokens.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the Ethereum-based stablecoin will be available for users to hold, send and receive through the wallet, while swap and buy-and-sell functionality is expected to be added later through third-party providers.

Bitcoin.com said it plans to accept USDU for designated services and work toward enabling payments between users and merchants across its products, though availability will vary by jurisdiction.

Universal launched USDU in January. Under the country’s Payment Token Services Regulation, payments for digital assets and digital asset derivatives may only be made in fiat or a registered Foreign Payment Token.

The Bitcoin.com integration follows a broader distribution push for USDU. Zodia Custody added support for the stablecoin in July, allowing institutional clients to hold and transfer it, while a USDT-USDU liquidity pool launched on Uniswap in August, adding decentralized liquidity for the token.

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