The crypto company is seeking a valuation of up to $6 billion, well below its 2022 peak, as recently listed crypto stocks struggle to hold their gains.

Blockchain.com, a crypto exchange and wallet provider, is reportedly looking to raise about $500 million in an initial public offering (IPO) this year, more than four years after the company reached a $14 billion valuation at the height of the previous crypto boom.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Monday that Blockchain.com was seeking an IPO valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion. The company was also open to a smaller offering if needed to complete a public listing.

As Cointelegraph reported, Blockchain.com confidentially filed draft registration documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May, paving the way for a potential IPO. At the time, the company didn’t disclose how many shares it planned to offer or a potential price range.

The IPO plans come as capital markets begin to reopen for crypto companies following the market recovery that began last month. Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed more than 30% since mid-August, when the US Treasury announced it would significantly increase buybacks of long-dated government debt, a move that helped trigger a sharp rally across crypto markets.

Still, capital market conditions remain challenging for crypto companies. Shares of recently listed crypto companies Gemini, BitGo and eToro are still down roughly 50% to 80% from their post-IPO highs, according to Bloomberg.

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