Bitcoin’s rebound toward $69,000 is gaining momentum as Geoff Kendrick points to improving liquidity conditions and a potential cycle bottom.

Bitcoin could be poised for a run toward $100,000 by year-end as the US Treasury ramps up support for the long end of the government bond market in an effort to rein in surging interest rates, according to Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick.

In a recent client note shared with Cointelegraph, Kendrick said Bitcoin’s (BTC) key technical level is $65,500, with a break above that threshold potentially confirming that the cycle low is already in.

“Investors should now be positioning for a move ot USD $100,000 by year-end 2026,” he wrote.

Beyond Bitcoin’s four-year cycle dynamics, which Kendrick said point to an imminent low, he highlighted Wednesday’s announcement from the Treasury Department that it will at least double the maximum size of certain liquidity-support buybacks for longer-dated government bonds.

Treasury will increase the maximum size of buyback operations targeting 10- to 20-year and 20- to 30-year nominal coupon securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. The expanded program is scheduled to run from Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.

The announcement sent long-dated Treasury yields sharply lower, easing some of the pressure that had built across financial markets following a steep bond selloff.

Wednesday’s Treasury announcement “is exactly the type of thing Bitcoin loves,” Kendrick wrote, pointing to the digital asset’s historical tendency to benefit from government liquidity interventions and its fixed supply, which makes it resistant to monetary debasement.

Early signs appear to support Kendrick’s thesis, with Bitcoin surging more than 6% to nearly $69,000 in Wednesday’s late morning US trading, its highest level since early June, according to CoinMarketCap.

Related: Crypto Biz: Bitcoin’s $116M self-custody wake-up call