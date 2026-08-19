Sweden’s H100 reports $26M H1 loss driven by falling Bitcoin value

Sweden’s H100 reported a $26 million loss for the first half of the year, as it completed its acquisitions to become Europe’s second-largest Bitcoin treasury by holdings.

Sweden-listed health-tech and Bitcoin treasury company H100 Group reported a pre-tax loss of 98 million Swedish kronor ($10.3 million) for the second quarter and a loss of 253 million kronor for the first half of 2026.

H100 also reported 3 million kronor in operating income, flat with Q2 2025, and 6.1 million kronor for H1 2026, up from 5.8 million kronor for H1 2025, according to its interim report published on Wednesday.

Nearly all of the Q2 loss was a non-cash write-down attributed to Bitcoin’s (BTC) price decline during the period, the company said in a Wednesday X post.

H100 became Europe’s second-largest Bitcoin treasury company earlier in August, after acquiring two smaller Norwegian Bitcoin treasury firms along with their cryptocurrency holdings.

The deal brought H100’s Bitcoin holdings to 3,506 BTC, or about $226 million, making it Europe’s second-largest Bitcoin treasury company by holdings, behind Germany’s Bitcoin Group with 3,605 BTC, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

H100 Group’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday, extending its 24% year-to-date decline, according to StockAnalysis data.

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