Traditional finance embraces 24/7 markets

Top protocols by weekly fees generated. Source: DefiLlama
Related: UK payments blueprint outlines tokenized payments for ‘multi-money ecosystem’
Cryptocurrency platforms and TradFi institutions are bringing more traditional investment products under blockchain wrappers.
On May 22, OKX announced plans to launch perpetual futures based on ICE's Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude benchmarks under a partnership with the exchange operator.
Earlier in March, the NYSE partnered with tokenization platform Securitize as part of a broader effort to develop blockchain-based stock trading infrastructure with 24/7 trading and settlement for Wall Street.
In January, the NYSE’s parent company, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), shared plans for a tokenized securities venue designed for 24/7 trading, instant settlement, stablecoin-based funding and onchain settlement.
Magazine: The 5 types of real world assets being tokenized fastest onchain
More on the subject