Eligible EEA users can trade conventional US shares alongside more than 700 tokenized xStocks through Kraken’s European entity.

Kraken has launched trading in more than 7,000 US-listed stocks for customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), expanding its traditional finance offering alongside cryptocurrencies and tokenized equities.

The crypto exchange said Tuesday that eligible EEA customers can trade US stocks through Kraken Pro and its mobile app under the company’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II authorization.

The shares are available alongside more than 600 crypto assets and over 700 xStocks, which are tokenized versions of publicly listed equities.

The setup allows customers to hold conventional shares and tokenized representations of the same assets within a single platform.

The service is provided by Payward Europe Digital Solutions, Kraken’s Cyprus-based investment firm. Kraken said eligible customers can trade US-listed stocks commission-free, subject to applicable conditions. Kraken said it plans to extend its integrated equities offering to additional markets in the coming months.

Kraken launched xStocks in 2025, offering tokenized exposure to US equities and exchange-traded funds. The company said xStocks has since generated more than $38 billion in total transaction volume.

As of Monday, xStocks is the second-largest tokenized stock issuer by market capitalization, with about $609 million, behind Ondo Finance, with about $974 million, according to Token Terminal data. Binance’s bStocks is currently the third-largest issuer, with about $544 million.

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