Monthly spot Bitcoin ETF flows in 2026. Source: SoSoValue
The products have still attracted $51.32 billion in cumulative net inflows since launch, while total net assets stood at $76.29 billion at the end of July.
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Weekly flows turned negative at the end of the month after three consecutive weeks of inflows, with Bitcoin ETFs recording a $61.53 million outflow for the week ending July 31.
While Bitcoin ETFs faced renewed selling pressure at the end of July, some altcoin ETFs maintained steadier inflows.
Ether ETFs stood out, posting four consecutive weeks of inflows and ending the month with a $365.2 million net inflow, according to SoSoValue.
The inflows marked the second month of positive flows for Ether ETFs year to date after April’s $356 million inflow. Despite the recovery, the products remained about $1.1 billion in net outflows year to date.
XRP ETFs also maintained steady demand, recording $27.3 million in July inflows and marking their fifth positive month of 2026. The products have recorded about $343 million in net inflows year to date, making them one of the stronger-performing crypto ETF categories this year.
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