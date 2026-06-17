Stablecoin market cap dropped back to $315 billion after rising to as high as $322 billion. Source: DefiLlama
Stablecoins account for a growing share of digital asset market activity. In the first quarter of 2026, the overall stablecoin supply grew by about $8 billion to reach $315 billion for the first time, according to data from CEX.io.
CEX.io said that stablecoin transaction volume exceeded $28 trillion in the quarter, while representing 75% of the total crypto trading volume. Despite this, CEX.io estimated that bots generated roughly 76% of the transaction volume.
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