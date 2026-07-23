A hacker reportedly took over Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev’s X account to promote a fake “VLAD” memecoin, posting what appeared to be a malicious token contract address.

One or more hackers took over Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev’s X account on Thursday after a post appeared promoting a fake memecoin based on the company called “VLAD” and included what appeared to be a malicious token contract address.

The post attracted more than 175,000 views in less than 20 minutes before users identified it as a scam and warned others not to interact with the token.

Source: Vlad Tenev

Robinhood had not confirmed the hack at the time of publication. While the company has expanded aggressively into digital assets, including tokenized stocks, crypto staking, perpetual futures and Robinhood Chain, it has never launched a memecoin.

The compromise was reported by onchain data provider Onchain Lens. Robinhood Chain’s blockchain explorer has since labeled the token’s contract address as a scam.

Hacks and scams continue to plague the crypto industry, with attackers increasingly shifting toward phishing campaigns, according to Nominis. That trend comes even as the total value stolen through crypto scams has declined in recent months.