Binance submitted an application for authorization under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in Greece as regulators warn of looming compliance deadlines.

A Binance spokesperson confirmed to Cointelegraph on Friday that the exchange had filed for a MiCA license in Greece and was working with the country’s financial regulator, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC).

“We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the HCMC as this new regulation takes shape in the EU and look forward to contributing to the long-term growth of the EU’s Europe’s digital financial ecosystem,” the exchange’s representative said.

France flagged Binance among non-MiCA-licensed exchanges last week

The news follows France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) warning on Jan. 13 that Binance was among 90 crypto companies it had registered, but which remain unlicensed under MiCA.

The regulator said it notified the companies in late 2025 that France’s MiCA transition period ends on June 30, forcing non-compliant firms to cease operations in July.

Founded in 2017, Binance is the world’s largest centralized exchange (CEX) by trading turnover, averaging $11.9 billion in reported daily volume, according to CoinGecko.

The top five crypto exchanges by trading volumes as of Friday. Source: CoinGecko

“We see MiCA as a positive and important milestone for the industry — one that brings greater regulatory clarity, stronger user protections, and a clear framework for responsible innovation,” Binance’s spokesperson said.

Greece is yet to issue its first MiCA license

Publicly available data from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) indicates that Greece has not issued a single MiCA license for a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) to date.

As of Jan. 15, Germany and the Netherlands lead the EU in issued CASP MiCA licenses, with 43 and 22, respectively, while France’s AMF has granted 11 authorizations.



EU member states ranked by the number of issued MiCA licenses as of Jan. 15. Source: ESMA

Last Friday, KBC — one of Belgium’s largest banks — announced plans to launch Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) trading in February.

The bank said it expected to obtain a MiCA license in Belgium, a country that has yet to issue its first authorization under the framework.

