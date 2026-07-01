CACEIS secured MiCA license in France

Source: Stable-xt.io
According to data from the project’s website, there are 20.02 million EURXT tokens in circulation at launch, matched by roughly 20.02 million euros in reserves held by CACEIS Bank.
The EURXT stablecoin launches in compliance with Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA), the European Union’s crypto regulatory framework targeting crypto exchanges and issuers of digital assets.
The launch comes a year after CACEIS secured a MiCA crypto-asset service provider (CASP) license from French regulators in June 2025.
Source: Stable-xt.io
Cointelegraph was unable to locate the EMT approval on the register by the European Securities and Markets Authority, shown as last updated on June 26. CACEIS did not immediately reply to Cointelegraph's request to comment.
The launch of EURXT adds to a wave of fresh stablecoin launches both in Europe and globally as traditional finance and crypto-native companies compete to issue regulated digital dollars and euros.
Related: OpenPayd secures MiCA license as stablecoin adoption grows in Europe
In Europe, AllUnity has been expanding its MiCA-compliant stablecoin stack, while Quantoz Payments continues rolling out euro-denominated stablecoins.
In the US, more than 140 companies, including Visa, Mastercard, Coinbase and Ripple, have joined the Open USD (OUSD) stablecoin project, which lets participants mint the dollar-pegged token at no cost and keep all earnings from its reserves.
Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight
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