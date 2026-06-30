Stablecoin launch comes under US law favorable to the industry

Source: Open Standard
Because it’s backed by so many high profile companies, the coin could be in a position to challenge Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, currently the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization. The share price of Circle Internet Group dropped by more than 16% on Tuesday to $63.63.
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According to Open Standard, OUSD will launch “later this year.” The current size of the stablecoin market, according to DefiLlama, is more than $312 billion and projected to reach up to $4 trillion by 2030.
In a Tuesday X post following the announcement, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said that the company welcomed “continued innovation and competition in the space,” adding that it would soon expand support for US dollar-pegged and non-US dollar stablecoins.
“[We] look forward to remaining laser-focused on building the best stablecoin infrastructure possible and driving more customer and partner success,” said Allaire.
US President Donald Trump signed a bill to establish a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, called the GENIUS Act, into law last year. Many experts expect that the legislation, awaiting federal authorities finalizing regulations for implementation, could pave the way for the stablecoin market to grow as companies potentially begin issuing and accepting digital assets more easily.
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