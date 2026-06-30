The majority of businesses surveyed are likely to use stablecoins within the next 12 months, while regulatory clarity remained the biggest barrier to wider adoption.

Business use of stablecoins is poised to surge in the next 12 months as adoption of the digital currency goes mainstream, according to a new report from payments infrastructure firm Cybrid.

The report found 42% of businesses surveyed are already using stablecoins for cross-border payments and 88% of respondents said they are likely or very likely to use stablecoins within the next 12 months. Still, only 2% identified as committed users of traditional payment rails.

Businesses using stablecoins reported average cross-border payment cost savings of 35%, with companies processing more than $100 million in monthly payment volume reporting average savings of up to 47%, according to the survey.

Source: Cybrid report

The global stablecoin market cap is now at $307.64 billion, led by Tether's USDT, at $184.7 billion, and Circle's USDC, at $73.51 billion, Coingecko data shows. Fueled by recent legislation, GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins have reached a market cap of more than $76 billion. That established the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins in the United States.

The report is based on a survey of 468 executives and business leaders conducted between April 28 and May 4.

Varied users look for regulatory clarity to gain confidence

Payroll and contractor payments were the most common stablecoin use case among respondents, followed by supplier payments, customer payments, investment and yield generation, vendor payments, and treasury and liquidity management.

Regulatory clarity was also a top factor respondents said would increase their confidence in expanding stablecoin use, with 71% identifying it as more important than trusted infrastructure providers or integration with existing systems.

Respondents came from the technology, financial services and ecommerce sectors in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including C-suite executives, finance and treasury managers, and payments and operations leaders.

Related: Breez launches Bitcoin-to-stablecoin payments across more than 30 blockchains

Companies expand infrastructure for stablecoin payments

Separate industry data points to the same trend. In June, payments infrastructure provider Paybis said business customers accounted for nearly 98% of stablecoin payout volume processed through its platform during the first four months of 2026, up from 36% in 2023.

Paybis also cited McKinsey research estimating that business-to-business transactions accounted for roughly 60% of the $390 billion in global stablecoin payment volume recorded in 2025.

Companies have continued expanding infrastructure to support growing business demand. In May, Falcon Finance debuted the dollar-backed stablecoin fUSD through Anchorage Digital Bank's federally regulated issuance platform, targeting institutional trading, collateral and treasury workflows.

On Monday, BNY expanded its digital asset custody platform to support Circle's USDC, allowing institutional clients to store, transfer, mint and redeem the stablecoin directly through the bank.

Source: DefiLlama

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