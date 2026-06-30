Varied users look for regulatory clarity to gain confidence

Source: Cybrid report
The global stablecoin market cap is now at $307.64 billion, led by Tether's USDT, at $184.7 billion, and Circle's USDC, at $73.51 billion, Coingecko data shows. Fueled by recent legislation, GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins have reached a market cap of more than $76 billion. That established the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins in the United States.
The report is based on a survey of 468 executives and business leaders conducted between April 28 and May 4.
Payroll and contractor payments were the most common stablecoin use case among respondents, followed by supplier payments, customer payments, investment and yield generation, vendor payments, and treasury and liquidity management.
Regulatory clarity was also a top factor respondents said would increase their confidence in expanding stablecoin use, with 71% identifying it as more important than trusted infrastructure providers or integration with existing systems.
Respondents came from the technology, financial services and ecommerce sectors in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including C-suite executives, finance and treasury managers, and payments and operations leaders.
Related: Breez launches Bitcoin-to-stablecoin payments across more than 30 blockchains
Separate industry data points to the same trend. In June, payments infrastructure provider Paybis said business customers accounted for nearly 98% of stablecoin payout volume processed through its platform during the first four months of 2026, up from 36% in 2023.
Paybis also cited McKinsey research estimating that business-to-business transactions accounted for roughly 60% of the $390 billion in global stablecoin payment volume recorded in 2025.
Companies have continued expanding infrastructure to support growing business demand. In May, Falcon Finance debuted the dollar-backed stablecoin fUSD through Anchorage Digital Bank's federally regulated issuance platform, targeting institutional trading, collateral and treasury workflows.
On Monday, BNY expanded its digital asset custody platform to support Circle's USDC, allowing institutional clients to store, transfer, mint and redeem the stablecoin directly through the bank.
Source: DefiLlama
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