Traditional finance expands stablecoin infrastructure

Source: DefiLlama
Related: Breez launches Bitcoin-to-stablecoin payments across more than 30 blockchains
BNY's announcement is the latest in a series of stablecoin-focused products launched by major financial institutions in recent months, as traditional banks and asset managers expand services supporting reserve management, custody and blockchain-based payments.
In May, JPMorgan filed to launch a tokenized money market fund that would allow stablecoin issuers to hold reserve assets in a regulated investment vehicle while earning interest. The Ethereum-based fund is designed to invest in US Treasury bills and overnight repurchase agreements that back payment stablecoins.
Earlier this month, State Street launched a government money market fund for stablecoin issuers, offering a vehicle to hold reserve assets in compliance with the GENIUS Act. The fund invests in US government securities and repurchase agreements and counts State Street Bank and Anchorage Digital among its initial investors.
Other large financial institutions are pursuing stablecoin strategies as well. In July 2025, Bank of America said it was exploring stablecoins to modernize its payments infrastructure, while in January, Fidelity Investments launched a US dollar-backed stablecoin, FIDD, after receiving conditional approval to operate a national trust bank.
The stablecoin market is valued at approximately $313 billion, according to DefiLlama, with Tether's USDT accounting for about 60% of the market.
Source: DefiLlama
Magazine: Bitcoin slides to $58K, XRP hits $1 but onchain data promising: Market Moves
More on the subject