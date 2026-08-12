Qualifying new customers can receive full reimbursement, including fees, if they notify both the operator and law enforcement within 30 days.

Arizona’s crypto ATM law has helped 35 scam victims receive full refunds totaling $171,332 since the measure took effect in September 2025, according to the state’s attorney general.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it helped the victims obtain full refunds and urged residents to report fraudulent transactions before the law’s 30-day deadline.

Under House Bill 2387, crypto kiosk operators must refund eligible new customers for fraudulently induced transactions, including any associated fees. Victims must contact both the operator and the attorney general or another law enforcement agency within 30 days and provide the operator with an official report determining that they were fraudulently induced into making the transaction.

The law, which took effect on Sept. 26, 2025, defines a new customer as someone who has used an operator for fewer than 10 days. It also caps their daily transactions at $2,000, compared with $10,500 for existing customers.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes urged residents who fall victim to crypto ATM scams to contact her office immediately, as fraudulent transactions must be reported within 30 days to qualify for a refund.

“My office is happy to help any victim of crypto ATM fraud receive a refund they are entitled to under Arizona law,” Mayes said.

Related: Hawaii crypto ATM ban to take effect on Oct. 1