Copper US arm becomes FINRA member, SEC-registered broker-dealer

Copper Markets US will offer qualified custody, staking, financing and OTC services after securing its regulated US presence.

Digital asset infrastructure provider Copper has established a regulated presence in the US after its local entity became a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Copper announced Wednesday that Copper Markets (US) Inc. had been accepted as a FINRA member, allowing the firm to expand its institutional custody and trading infrastructure into the US market.

FINRA BrokerCheck records show Copper Markets with an approved SEC registration status dated Aug. 7. The records also identify FINRA as the company’s self-regulatory organization.

Copper said its US arm will offer qualified custody, staking, financing and over-the-counter services, as well as access to its ClearLoop Network, which allows institutions to pledge and move crypto and tokenized assets as collateral between counterparties.

The company described the expansion as establishing its US presence as a “Qualified Custodian.” Under SEC rules, registered broker-dealers that hold client assets in customer accounts can qualify as custodians.

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