OCC head promises final GENIUS rules by November

The US banking regulator released a 376‑page proposal in February, calling for public comment on rules to implement the stablecoin bill ahead of its January 2027 effective date.

US Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould said that his agency would have final rules related to the implementation of a payment stablecoin law out by November.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Wednesday, the regulator said that following the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC’s) proposal to implement the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, OCC would release finalized rules ahead of the law’s scheduled January 2027 enactment.

Gould said that the OCC “will have a final rule out by November” as the agency considered feedback from the crypto industry following the release of its proposed rules in February. He added that he expects the regulator could begin processing applications related to stablecoin issuers starting in 2027.

The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025, aims to create a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins in the US, requiring rules from the government agencies overseeing the products, including the OCC, Treasury Department, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Federal Reserve Board.

Although the OCC moved forward with a 376‑page proposal to implement GENIUS in February, government agencies have only until Jan. 18 to finalize regulations as the law goes into effect. Several regulators have already published proposals and collected public feedback related to the implementation of GENIUS, but did not release finalized rules by July, potentially resulting in regulatory uncertainty for stablecoin issuers.

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