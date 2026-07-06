Bernstein says Strategy unlikely to face forced Bitcoin sales

Form 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Source: Strategy
Strategy's perpetual preferred stock, STRC, traded at $88.70, or 11.3% below its $100 intended par value, during Monday's pre-market trading session, Yahoo Finance data shows.
STRC is one of Strategy's main mechanisms to fund its Bitcoin accumulation. Trading below par limits Strategy's ability to raise funds through STRC sales. It may also force the company to further increase its nominal dividend rate to attract buyers and protect STRC's price.
Before Strategy disclosed its latest Bitcoin sale, Bernstein said the company was unlikely to be forced to sell its holdings, citing its liquidity position and cash reserve coverage.
Bernstein's report said Strategy had 17 months of cash to cover dividend obligations and interest payments. It added that the company remained a net buyer of Bitcoin and served as a strong "balancing force" in a market where leading US Bitcoin miners are net sellers due to their pivot to AI.
Strategy yearly net accumulation. Source: Bernstein
Bernstein said Strategy's accumulation had been an important "balancing force" amid selling by US Bitcoin miners and the $5.5 billion of outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) so far in 2026.
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Strategy's debt liabilities were a "mere" 13% of its Bitcoin collateral value. The company's next principal payment of about $1 billion is due in the third quarter of 2028, according to Bernstein.
Bernstein maintained its $150,000 year-end Bitcoin price target, saying it remained "optimistic on Bitcoin long-term."
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