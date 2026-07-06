Strategy sold $216 million in Bitcoin to fund its dividend payments, as wealth manager Bernstein maintained its year-end Bitcoin price target of $150,000.

Michael Saylor's Strategy sold 3,588 Bitcoin (BTC) to fund preferred stock dividend payments and replenish its cash reserves.

Strategy sold the Bitcoin for $216 million, reducing its total holdings to 843,775 Bitcoin, according to a Monday 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This included 1,363 Bitcoin sold at an average price of $59,256 between last Monday and Tuesday, and 2,225 Bitcoin sold at an average price of $60,773 between Wednesday and Sunday.

Strategy disclosed the sale of 32 Bitcoin in early June, as its first reported Bitcoin sale since the 2022 tax-loss transaction.

On its June 29 8-K filing, Strategy unveiled a capital framework allowing Bitcoin sales to fund dividends, increased the annual dividend rate on its STRC preferred stock to 12%, and disclosed that its US dollar reserve had grown to $2.55 billion. Monday's filing showed the dollar reserve remained unchanged.

Form 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Source: Strategy

Strategy's perpetual preferred stock, STRC, traded at $88.70, or 11.3% below its $100 intended par value, during Monday's pre-market trading session, Yahoo Finance data shows.

STRC is one of Strategy's main mechanisms to fund its Bitcoin accumulation. Trading below par limits Strategy's ability to raise funds through STRC sales. It may also force the company to further increase its nominal dividend rate to attract buyers and protect STRC's price.

Bernstein says Strategy unlikely to face forced Bitcoin sales

Before Strategy disclosed its latest Bitcoin sale, Bernstein said the company was unlikely to be forced to sell its holdings, citing its liquidity position and cash reserve coverage.

Bernstein's report said Strategy had 17 months of cash to cover dividend obligations and interest payments. It added that the company remained a net buyer of Bitcoin and served as a strong "balancing force" in a market where leading US Bitcoin miners are net sellers due to their pivot to AI.

Strategy yearly net accumulation. Source: Bernstein

Bernstein said Strategy's accumulation had been an important "balancing force" amid selling by US Bitcoin miners and the $5.5 billion of outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) so far in 2026.

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Strategy's debt liabilities were a "mere" 13% of its Bitcoin collateral value. The company's next principal payment of about $1 billion is due in the third quarter of 2028, according to Bernstein.

Bernstein maintained its $150,000 year-end Bitcoin price target, saying it remained "optimistic on Bitcoin long-term."

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