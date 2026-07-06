Can dormant Bitcoin holdings be considered “lost” property? 

Source: Alex Thorn
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On Friday, a defendant, identifying themselves as “John Doe 33,” who claims to control one of the dormant Bitcoin addresses, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Bitcoin addresses are merely data strings that cannot be sued.
A New York court can adjudicate rights in intangible property, but it does not have the authority to convert public addresses into “found” property just because the plaintiff copied these addresses to a hard drive, Edwin Mata, lawyer and CEO of tokenization platform Brickken, told Cointelegraph.
He added:
The core flaw is that inactivity is not abandonment. Under property law, abandonment generally requires intent to relinquish rights, and a dormant Bitcoin address proves none of that.”
The Bitcoin addresses named in the lawsuit may also represent Bitcoin held in long-term cold storage, coins with lost keys, or simply a holder who refuses to move them. Without private keys needed to control the assets, the foundation of the lawsuit remains “very weak,” Mata said.
The supply of Bitcoin has been dormant for the past five and 10 years. Source: Bitbo
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