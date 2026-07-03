Collins-linked Bitcoin wallet becomes active

CAB seized another 500 BTC. Source: Criminal Assets Bureau
Following the previous seizure, The Irish Times reported that the wallet authorities accessed in March was one of 12 holding about 6,000 BTC once owned by Clifton Collins, a convicted drug dealer. The paper containing the wallet's private keys was reportedly lost.
While authorities haven't confirmed whether the latest seizure is linked to Collins, a wallet address associated with him moved 500 Bitcoin to an unknown address on Thursday. Wallets associated with Collins still hold 4,500 Bitcoin, currently worth about $277 million, as of Friday.
Source: Arkham
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Collins was arrested in 2017 after police searched his car and found a stash of cannabis, according to the Guardian.
Police said Collins used proceeds from his drug operation to purchase 6,000 Bitcoin in late 2011 and early 2012, spreading the holdings across 12 wallets. He stored the wallet keys on a single sheet of A4 paper, hidden inside the aluminum cap of a fishing rod case at his rental home.
Collins’ landlord allegedly discarded his belongings after his arrest. Collins claimed the fishing rod case was stolen before the landlord entered the property.
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