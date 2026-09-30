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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs stretch $3.1B inflow streak as Ether funds turn red

MarketsPublishedSep 30, 2026

Ether ETFs shed $3 million Tuesday after seven days of inflows, following an $8 million outflow from Zcash funds at the start of the week.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their net inflow streak to nine trading days, while Ether and Zcash funds flipped to outflows.

Bitcoin ETFs attracted $66.2 million on Tuesday, bringing net inflows over their winning streak to roughly $3.1 billion, according to data from SoSoValue. The year-to-date net inflows rose to roughly $1 billion.

However, some altcoin funds saw a reversal. Spot Ether ETFs ended their seven-day streak by posting roughly $3 million in net outflows on Tuesday. The funds had attracted more than $851 million during the seven sessions, bringing cumulative net inflows to about $14 billion.

Earlier in the week, Zcash ETFs snapped a six-day inflow streak after recording $8 million in net outflows on Monday.

Bitcoin traded at about $83,567 at the time of publication, down 0.4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Crypto market sentiment also softened slightly, with Alternative.me’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index slipping to 71 from 73 a day earlier, while remaining in “Greed” territory.

“The rise in crude prices is capping non-yielding assets, so Bitcoin’s rally has taken a bit of a pause,” Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told Cointelegraph.

Rodda said Bitcoin could struggle to regain upward momentum while energy-price risks persist, though its technical picture remained “quite constructive.”

Related: Bitcoin ETF inflows leave institutional demand unclear: CoinShares

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