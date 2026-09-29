Speaking to Cointelegraph, a spokesperson for Crypto.com confirmed the AI agent platform is still being worked on. “ai.com continues building in stealth mode; we are happy to provide more details when we fully launch to the public,” they said.
The prolonged wait comes as rival exchanges have already begun offering AI assistants focused on narrower tasks, such as trading and portfolio management.
On Tuesday, Robinhood announced new in-app AI agents that can perform automated trading. In July, Kraken added AI-powered financial tools to help users identify investment opportunities and trades based on their financial goals. Bitget launched its own AI crypto trading assistant, GetAgent, in June.
Ai.com’s AI agent platform seeks to extend beyond financial tasks. Its February launch announcement described personal agents that could organize work, send messages, operate across applications and build projects. It also claimed the agents could develop missing capabilities themselves and share those improvements across the network.
Major AI developers, however, have expanded their assistants’ ability to perform everyday tasks over the last six months.
Anthropic introduced computer use in Claude Cowork in March; OpenAI followed in July with ChatGPT Work, an agent designed to complete multistep tasks across connected applications and files.
Crypto.com has launched other AI services in the meantime. In March, it introduced an integration with OpenClaw, allowing customers to deploy a personal AI trading agent that handles trade execution.
Also in March, Crypto.com announced a roughly 12% workforce reduction, citing company-wide AI integration. A spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time that the cuts were part of plans to prioritize resources around key growth areas.
In February, Crypto.com also obtained ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, an international standard for AI management systems covering governance and responsible development and deployment.
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