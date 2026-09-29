In February, ai.com drew enough traffic to crash its website after a $15 million Super Bowl ad, but months later, users are still wondering what’s happened to their promised AI agent.

Crypto.com says its personal AI agent venture, pitched to perform a broad set of tasks from trading stocks to updating online dating profiles, is still under construction, months after a Super Bowl debut that got so much attention it crashed the website.

Ai.com, a business line of Crypto.com, promoted the launch of its AI platform in a $15 million ad during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl in February. The website crashed within minutes as curious users flocked to reserve a handle for their own personal AI agent.

However, nearly eight months later, the website continues to display a message that AI agent generation is queued due to high demand.

ai.com's message to users regarding the status of their AI agent. Source: ai.com

Speaking to Cointelegraph, a spokesperson for Crypto.com confirmed the AI agent platform is still being worked on. “ai.com continues building in stealth mode; we are happy to provide more details when we fully launch to the public,” they said.

The prolonged wait comes as rival exchanges have already begun offering AI assistants focused on narrower tasks, such as trading and portfolio management.

On Tuesday, Robinhood announced new in-app AI agents that can perform automated trading. In July, Kraken added AI-powered financial tools to help users identify investment opportunities and trades based on their financial goals. Bitget launched its own AI crypto trading assistant, GetAgent, in June.

Ai.com agent faces stiff competition

Ai.com’s AI agent platform seeks to extend beyond financial tasks. Its February launch announcement described personal agents that could organize work, send messages, operate across applications and build projects. It also claimed the agents could develop missing capabilities themselves and share those improvements across the network.

Major AI developers, however, have expanded their assistants’ ability to perform everyday tasks over the last six months.

Anthropic introduced computer use in Claude Cowork in March; OpenAI followed in July with ChatGPT Work, an agent designed to complete multistep tasks across connected applications and files.

Crypto.com continues to invest in AI

Crypto.com has launched other AI services in the meantime. In March, it introduced an integration with OpenClaw, allowing customers to deploy a personal AI trading agent that handles trade execution.

Also in March, Crypto.com announced a roughly 12% workforce reduction, citing company-wide AI integration. A spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time that the cuts were part of plans to prioritize resources around key growth areas.

In February, Crypto.com also obtained ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, an international standard for AI management systems covering governance and responsible development and deployment.

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