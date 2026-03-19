Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is set to cut up to 12% of its workforce due to company-wide artificial intelligence (AI) integrations, joining a growing list of companies announcing AI-linked mass layoffs, according to the exchange’s founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek.

Crypto.com recently expanded its AI offering and launched the AI agent platform ai.com on Feb. 9, which it positioned as a core business. The company also said it was the first crypto platform to receive the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for AI system management in February.

“We are joining the list of companies integrating enterprise-wide AI,” Marszalek said in a Thursday X post, warning that companies that don’t pivot will fail.

Crypto.com lists around 1,500 employees, meaning that the 12% layoff would affect about 180 staff members. It marks the latest AI-linked large-scale layoff in the crypto and tech space, underscoring concerns over AI replacing more of the human workforce.

“We are joining the list of companies integrating enterprise-wide AI,” a spokesperson for Crypto.com told Cointelegraph, adding that the layoffs are part of the platform’s plans to “prioritize resources around key growth areas.” The spokesperson declined to comment on the roles that were affected by the layoffs.

Crypto and tech companies stage AI-linked mass layoffs

Other large crypto and tech companies have also announced AI-linked mass layoffs in recent months.

On Monday, blockchain analytics platform Messari announced more staff cuts as part of its pivot to an AI-first company. The company previously laid off roughly 15% of its full-time employees in January 2025 and made a similar workforce reduction in February 2023.

On Wednesday, the Algorand Foundation, the organization behind Layer-1 blockchain Algorand, also announced a 25% staff reduction, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and the current crypto market slump.

On Feb. 26, Jack Dorsey’s payment company Block announced cutting about 40% of its staff, citing the rapid acceleration of AI. However, some of the 4,000 fired workers have already returned to the company, according to multiple employees who were part of the initial layoffs.

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Large tech companies have also announced AI-linked mass layoffs. On Jan. 27, visual discovery engine Pinterest announced it was cutting up to 15% of its staff to pivot to an AI-centric approach.

On March 11, software company Atlassian announced it was cutting 10% of its staff, or about 1,600 employees, as part of a restructuring to self-fund further AI investments.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is also reportedly planning a workforce cut of up to 20%, seeking to enable AI efficiencies and offset the costs of AI infrastructure, insiders familiar with the matter told news outlet Reuters on Saturday.

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