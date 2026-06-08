Strategy purchased another 1,550 Bitcoin. Source: Strategy
The purchase also marks a resumption of the company’s BTC accumulation strategy after its controversial sale of 32 BTC last Monday, which was its first since 2022.
Related: Strategy’s leveraged Bitcoin model has faced its first stress test: Grayscale
Bitcoin price fell 21% following the sale, briefly retesting $61,000 for the first time in four months, and sparking heavy criticism from traders who warned of a potential “doom loop” if the firm were ever forced to sell reserves.
CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju pushed back on criticism of Saylor on Friday after CNBC host Jim Cramer accused him of “murdering Bitcoin.” Ju argued that Bitcoin would have fallen to $22,000 if it weren’t for Strategy’s purchases.
In a Monday report, analysts from Bernstein said that Strategy had continued to grow its Bitcoin stack through a roughly 50% price drawdown and highlighted its resilient, overcollateralized and liquid balance sheet, while reiterating an “Outperform” rating and a $450 price target on the stock.
Magazine: Bitcoin will not hit $1M by 2030, says veteran trader Peter Brandt
More on the subject