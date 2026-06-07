Down to wire on STRC dividend change proxy vote

Strategy’s top execs took to social media on Sunday to tout its Bitcoin strategy while shareholders cast final votes on a proposal for twice-monthly preferred stock dividend payments.

Strategy watchers were not disappointed on Sunday as executive chairman Michael Saylor took to social media to signal pending news on changes in the company’s Bitcoin holdings, hours ahead of the final tally of shareholder votes on a proxy measure that would see the company pay dividends twice a month on its preferred STRC shares.

“A good time to add more dots,” was the message Saylor posted on X.com along with a bubble chart tracking Strategy’s Bitcoin (BTC) purchases over the past nearly six years. That chart, from Iceland-registered StrategyTracker.com, has been consistently posted by Saylor in the days ahead of news of a purchase by the biggest publicly traded Bitcoin holder.

By mid-afternoon on Sunday, Michael Saylor's X post had 2.3 million views. Source: Michael Saylor on X.com

CEO Phong Le shared Saylor’s tweet with his own message, “Our corporate @Strategy is to increase net Bitcoin and Bitcoin per share over time. Rumors otherwise are just rumors.”

Should any purchases be announced in the coming days, they will likely reflect that the Bitcoin treasury company bought at or below the average cost of previous BTC purchases. That average cost of Strategy’s current holdings of 843,706 Bitcoin is $75,701 apiece. However, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap has lost 16.6%% of its value in the past seven days, trading at about $62,153 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Last week, Strategy announced that it has repurchased some corporate debt, temporarily pausing its Bitcoin accumulation. That sent a chill to the market as traders feared that the company could be forced to liquidate some of its BTC holdings to fund the buybacks.

Related: Strategy’s leveraged Bitcoin model has faced its first stress test: Grayscale

Down to wire on STRC dividend change proxy vote

Strategy shareholders have been asked to approve a change in dividend payments on STRC, to semi-monthly instead of monthly. The company claims that if approved and adopted, it will lead to reduced reinvestment lag, enhanced liquidity, market efficiency and increased price stability.

“We think that it should decrease the volatility, should cut the volatility by some decent factor. It should increase the Sharpe ratio. It provides more entry and exit points. There’s 24,000 companies that pay a quarterly dividend. 176 pay monthly. We’ll be paying twice a month. And so that’s, it’s an interesting thing. It all will start in June. In July,” Saylor said at last week’s Synergy26 conference for registered investment advisors.

Chart showing proposed change to dividend cadence.

Source: Strategy SEC filing

The amendment for STRC to pay semi-monthly dividends needs 50% of all 85 million shares outstanding as of April 17, 2026, to pass, according to the company.

The decision will likely be reached at Monday’s Strategy shareholder meeting. Cointelegraph requested information on the number of shareholders who had voted as of June 7, in an email to proxy solicitor Alliance Advisors. An immediate reply was not received.

Retail investors have shown limited interest in casting proxy votes. A November research note from The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance revealed data that showed retail investors have consistently voted only about 29% of their owned shares during the past five proxy voting seasons. Institutional holders have voted about 77%.

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