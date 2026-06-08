The firm announced that the US securities regulator has declared its S-4 registration statement effective, bringing it closer to a SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II.

Real-world asset tokenization platform Securitize is one step closer to going public via a special acquisition company (SPAC) merger, after one of its filings was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The regulator approved the Form S-4 registration statement from Cantor Equity Partners II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, and Securitize on Friday.

Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize, said the move marks “another important milestone for Securitize and for the broader institutional adoption of tokenization.”

Shareholders are set to vote on June 29, and if approved, the combined company will list on the New York Stock Exchange as Securitize Corp, or “SECZ,” giving investors access to one of the largest real-world asset tokenization companies in the world.

Securitize has $4 billion in assets under management and offers tokenized funds in partnership with leading asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, VanEck and others. The firm reported a first-quarter revenue of $19.5 million, up 39% from the prior-year period.

The NYSE signed a memorandum of understanding with Securitize in March as part of a broader effort to develop blockchain-based stock trading infrastructure for Wall Street.

Securitize is the largest tokenization platform by market share. Source: RWA.xyz

Tokenized RWA onchain value up 220% in 12 months

Tokenized real-world assets such as equities and US Treasuries have seen strong momentum recently, despite the broader crypto bear market.

Related: SEC makes digital assets strategic priority through 2030

Total RWA value on-chain hit a record high of $32 billion in May, excluding stablecoins, following an increase of around 220% over the previous 12 months.

Almost half of the assets on-chain are tokenized US Treasuries, while around 16% are tokenized commodities, according to RWA.xyz. Tokenized stocks represent a small market share with just 4.8% or $1.5 billion.

Ethereum and layer-2 networks remain the market leaders for tokenization, with more than 60% dominance combined.

Magazine: Korea probes Polymarket users, crypto PACs sweep primaries: Hodler’s Digest



