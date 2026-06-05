Ironwood could show whether counterfeit ZEC existed

Source: ZODL
In a separate X post, Shielded Labs said Ironwood may produce evidence about whether the Orchard bug was ever exploited, though the proposal does not depend on proving the issue retroactively.
If users migrate from Orchard to Ironwood and no excess ZEC tries to leave the old pool, that would be strong evidence that the vulnerability was never exploited, Shielded Labs said. If excess ZEC tries to leave, the turnstile would reject it, effectively preventing counterfeit coins from entering the supply.
Related: Why ZEC fell 40% even after Zcash patched a shielded pool bug
The distinction has been a source of discussion among community members. Some questioned whether Zcash can prove the bug was not exploited without implying some kind of backdoor. Others argued that if Orchard is deprecated and funds can only leave through a turnstile, any excess coins would be trapped even if they existed.
David Schwartz, Ripple’s former chief technology officer, said on X that if there were no exploits, users would remain safe whether or not they move their coins. He said users who stay in the pool may be “lonely” there, but their funds would remain safe and accessible.
Zcash 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko
ZEC traded at $429 at the time of writing. It fell as low as $303 from above $600 when traders reacted to the vulnerability disclosure on Friday, according to CoinGecko.
ZODL said it plans to target Ironwood activation for late July 2026, pending testing, review and coordination across the Zcash ecosystem.
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