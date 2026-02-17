Crypto.com says it has become the first digital asset platform to receive an international certification for artificial intelligence systems management amid its continued expansion into the sector.

The company said on Monday that it received ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, an international standard governing the creation and implementation of an AI management system.

“Security and privacy continue to be a core focus for us, particularly as we scale our AI-driven infrastructure and services,” said Crypto.com information security chief Jason Lau, adding that the certification ensures “every AI system we develop and deploy is secure, transparent, and aligned with emerging regulatory expectations.”

Crypto.com co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, said the certification was “an important step as we continue to leverage AI tools and technologies.”

Crypto.com recently expanded its AI offerings to align with its crypto services, launching software development kits and tailored data services. It also recently launched the AI agent platform ai.com on Feb. 9, which it considers a core business.

The new website allows users to create AI agents that can perform everyday tasks such as trading and managing workflows.

Kris Marszalek speaking at a conference in 2018. Source: RISE

Marszalek said the goal of the company was to accelerate the capabilities of AI “by building a decentralized network of autonomous, self-improving AI agents that perform real-world tasks for the good of humanity.”

Related: Do Super Bowl ads predict a bubble? Dot-coms, crypto and now AI

Crypto executives and users have been enamored with AI, with companies rushing to offer AI services to keep up with the hype surrounding the technology.

Crypto-focused AI agents, which can conduct transactions without human intervention, have grown in popularity as traders seek an edge in the always-on market.

Rival crypto exchange Coinbase has also begun to offer services tailored to AI, launching crypto wallet infrastructure on Feb. 11 that allows AI agents to spend, earn and trade crypto.

AI Eye: 9 weirdest AI stories from 2025