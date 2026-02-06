AI platform ai.com, founded by Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek, announced on Friday that it will be launching an autonomous AI agent for retail consumers.

The agentic AI will be able to execute functions including trading stocks, workflow automation and simple tasks like calendar updates and managing changes to online social profiles, according to an announcement from the company.

The agents will feature segregated user data, secured by encryption keys unique to each user, and run according to user-set restrictions on what the agent is allowed to do, the announcement said.

AI agents have garnered significant attention from users over the last year. About one quarter (23%) of respondents surveyed by investment research firm McKinsey indicated that their organizations were expanding the use of AI agents, according to a November report from the company.

A survey tracking agentic AI usage in organizations. Source: McKinsey & Company

The growth of autonomous AI agents can automate crypto trading strategies and wallet management, removing the technical barrier-to-entry for new users unfamiliar with blockchain systems and onchain transaction execution, proponents of the technology say.

How agentic AI can remove the barrier to entry for cryptocurrencies and Web3

These technical barriers include choosing the correct blockchain network and token protocols to send funds to, and complex user interfaces that are harder to navigate for new users, according to Jonathan Farnell, CEO of crypto exchange Freedx.

Agentic AI can abstract away the technical complexity of cryptocurrencies by selecting the cheapest and fastest execution pathways and simplifying stablecoin usage, according to Tether co-founder Reeve Collins.

This can include optimization for arbitrage or yield-bearing opportunities, Collins told Cointelegraph.

“When AI is integrated, all of the complexity in this space will be gone,” Collins said, adding that autonomous AI agents will allow users to hold and navigate larger portfolios of increasingly diverse token standards.

