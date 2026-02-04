In what some may see as a unique and slightly dystopian use of artificial intelligence, a crypto developer has launched a website that enables AI agents to rent humans to do tasks in “meatspace.”

In a post via X on Monday, user Alex, or @AlexanderTw33ts, an engineer at decentralized finance platform Uma Protocol and layer-2 bridging solution Across Protocol, shared a video of his website “rentahuman.ai” in action.

The site lets humans set an hourly rate and enables AI agents to hire them for anything from running simple errands to partaking in business meetings, taking photos, signing documents and making real-world purchases.

Alex said some of the humans-for-hire already include an OnlyFans model and a CEO of an AI startup, adding:

“If your AI agent wants to rent a person to do an IRL task for them its as simple as one MCP call.”

The website states that “robots need your body” as they “can’t touch grass,” while labeling itself as “the meatspace layer for AI.”

On the main page, it shows a selection of available humans, a button to “become rentable,” and a metric for platform growth.

So far, the site claims almost 26,000 people have already signed up; however, that may include multiple accounts owned by the same person or people impersonating others, which Alex said they have been working to patch.

Alex has also confirmed that there will be no cryptocurrency attached to this platform, after sharing more details about the project during an interview on Tuesday as part of the Crosschain podcast from Across Protocol.

“There’s no token, I'm just not into that. That would just be way too stressful, and also again I don’t want a bunch of people to lose their money,” he said.

Related: Trustless AI agent standard could hit Ethereum mainnet on Thursday

Adding another layer of obscurity to the project, Alex said the website was built through “vibe coding” with an “army” of Claude-based AI agents.

This was achieved with a Ralph loop, a technique of running AI coding agents in a loop until they complete a task.

“I think we are out of the trough of disillusionment [toward AI capabilities] and now people are realizing we can ship real code with this, we can just write prompts now, we can have Ralph loops creating websites while we sleep,” he said.

“And actually, a Ralph loop created this [website], I have a custom Ralph loop that I run,” he added.

This isn’t the only strange AI agent website to emerge in 2026, with AI agent social media platform Moltbook catching headlines this month.

The website, also the result of vibe coding, is designed to be a Reddit-like platform entirely for AI bots and has drawn attention from the odd discussions taking place on the platform, such as bots coming up with their own religions.

Magazine: Crypto loves Clawdbot/Moltbot, Uber ratings for AI agents: AI Eye





