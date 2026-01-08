Anthropic, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, is reportedly raising $10 billion and aiming for a valuation of $350 billion.

Singapore’s sovereign-wealth fund, GIC, and Coatue Management plan to lead the new round of financing, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The $350 billion valuation nearly doubles Anthropic’s worth from a $183 billion valuation it had in September, which followed a $13 billion Series F round co-led by ICONIQ Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The funding reflects continued momentum in AI investment, following 2025’s record $222 billion raised by AI companies amid intense competition, with investors believing whoever leads in AI could dominate the next era of technology.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former Google researcher Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela, has gained traction with its chatbot Claude, particularly among business users for its coding capabilities.

Breaking even by 2028, IPO this year

The new capital comes in addition to the up to $15 billion that Nvidia and Microsoft plan to invest in Anthropic, the Journal reported. The round is expected to close in the coming weeks, and the total amount of the deal could change.

The company projects breaking even by 2028, ahead of competitor and ChatGPT developer OpenAI’s timeline. Anthropic is also expected to go public this year, while OpenAI is reportedly separately pursuing up to $100 billion at a $750 billion valuation.

2025 a record year for AI funding

AI captured close to 50% of all global funding in 2025, up from 34% in 2024, according to Crunchbase data, which claimed $202 billion was invested for the year, slightly lower than the WSJ figure.

AI funding in 2025. Source: Crunchbase



The single largest funding round went to OpenAI, with its record-setting $40 billion SoftBank-backed financing in March.

Four other AI companies raised rounds of more than $5 billion, including Anthropic, San Francisco-based Scale AI, Project Prometheus, a startup focused on applying AI technology to physical tasks, and Elon Musk’s generative AI startup xAI.

