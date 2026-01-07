Cryptocurrency exchange Gate has added an AI-powered market analysis tool, called GateAI, to its trading app, offering automated summaries and explanations of market data.

GateAI is available in version 8.2.0 and above of the Gate app and can be accessed across multiple areas of the platform, including token search, spot charts and the community feed. The company said the tool organizes market information based on existing data and is designed to flag uncertainty when conclusions cannot be verified.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the feature is intended as a decision-support tool rather than an automated trading system, providing contextual information such as market factor breakdowns and basic risk indicators, while leaving trade execution under user control.

The company said GateAI operates under a usage quota model and may later be linked to the platform’s VIP tiers, with access levels varying by user status.

Gate is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that offers spot and derivatives trading. According to the company, it serves more than 47 million users worldwide across 4,200 digital assets.

Related: Nvidia CEO says demand for computing resources is ‘skyrocketing’

Centralized exchanges integrate AI

Gate follows other crypto exchange to integrate AI into applications. OKX began experimenting with AI-driven market monitoring in March 2023, using machine learning to analyze volatility and assess trading conditions in real time. Adoption has picked up significantly since then.

In July, Coinbase announced a partnership with Perplexity to integrate Coinbase’s market data into the AI-powered search platform, enabling users to access crypto information via Perplexity’s large language model.

In September, Binance rolled out a set of AI-powered features, beginning with its AI Token Report, which provides users with automated, token-level market summaries compiled from multiple data sources and updated regularly.

Crypto.com launched its Model Context Protocol the following month, enabling large language models such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to access real-time crypto market data for AI-driven analysis, though the service is available through integrated AI tools rather than directly within the exchange’s trading app.

In August, Kraken took a more direct approach to AI-enabled trading by acquiring Capitalise.ai, with plans to embed the no-code, natural-language trading automation technology into Kraken Pro.

Kraken’s acquisition followed a broader wave of crypto-native companies buying AI firms outright rather than relying on integrations, including Chainalysis’s purchase of fraud-detection startup Alterya and xPortal’s acquisition of AI interface developer Alphalink, among others.

Magazine: Bitget’s Gracy Chen is looking for ‘entrepreneurs, not wantrepreneurs’