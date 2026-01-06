Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said demand for computing resources is “skyrocketing” due to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence models, calling it an “intense race” to the next frontier of the tech.

In a Monday Nvidia live event in Las Vegas, Huang discussed a host of developments for the company ahead of 2026, as he pointed to the strong competition in the artificial intelligence sector.

Commenting on the growth of AI since it first hit the market, Huang said that everyone has been fighting to be the first to hit the next level of the tech.

“The amount of computation necessary for AI is skyrocketing. The demand for Nvidia GPUs is skyrocketing. It's skyrocketing because models are increasing by a factor of 10, an order of magnitude every single year,” he said, adding:

“Everybody's trying to get to the next level and somebody is getting to the next level. And so therefore, all of it is a computing problem. The faster you compute, the sooner you can get to the next level of the next frontier.”

Jensen Huang speaking AI and next gen chips. Source: Nvidia

Demand could drive more Bitcoin miners to AI

The surging growth and adoption of AI have already seen a host of Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies either fully or partially pivot to the sector over the past couple of years.

This has partly been due to the Bitcoin mining difficulty increasing over time, meanwhile AI also presents an opportunity for miners to maximize their resources and potentially earn greater revenues outside of BTC.

More demand for AI computing power could make a pivot to AI computing even more enticing for Bitcoin miners.

During his speech, the Nvidia CEO also discussed the firm’s next-generation Rubin Vera chips, stating they are currently in “full production” and are on schedule.

Huang said the combination of Rubin and Vera, which were designed to work together, will be able to deliver five times greater artificial-intelligence computing performance compared to previous models.

