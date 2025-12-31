Artificial intelligence is no longer just a research tool for investors. It’s increasingly being used as a market oracle, used to model scenarios, price ranges and sector-level shifts across global asset classes.

In 2025, AI adoption accelerated across crypto markets and asset management companies, with funds and analysts using large language models to interpret macro signals, onchain data and regulatory developments.

To test how these systems interpret the upcoming year, Cointelegraph asked leading AI models what crypto prices could look like in 2026.

Together, the responses pointed toward a maturing market shaped by institutional capital, infrastructure growth and sharper regulations.

Methodology

Query time frame

AI model queries were conducted Dec. 15-16, 2025.

Price references: All price ranges are expressed relative to spot crypto market prices observed during the query window of Dec. 15–16, 2025.

Models queried

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and xAI’s Grok

Each model was queried independently to avoid cross-contamination of responses.

Prompt structure

Asset-level outlook

Predicted price ranges for major cryptocurrencies in 2026

Key bullish and bearish catalysts

Models were asked to provide base-case price ranges rather than best-case or worst-case scenarios, anchored to market conditions at the time of the queries.

Exact prompt used:

You are an analytical forecasting model tasked with outlining possible crypto market scenarios for 2026.

For each of the following cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB, XRP, Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Cardano (ADA)

Please provide the following for calendar year 2026:

1. Estimated price range

Use a range, not a single price point

Base your estimate on historical cycles, adoption trends, macroeconomic conditions, regulatory developments and onchain fundamentals

2. Key bullish catalysts

Institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, ecosystem growth, technological upgrades or macro tailwinds

Limit to 2 concise bullet points

3. Key bearish risks or constraints

Regulatory headwinds, macro tightening, competition, technical risks or demand saturation

Limit to 2 concise bullet points

Editorial handling

To ensure readability and consistency, Cointelegraph used a single standardized prompt across all AI models. AI responses were edited for clarity and length, with overlapping themes summarized and repetitive language removed, while preserving reasoning and intent.

Limitations and bias considerations

While AI models can show useful patterns, they come with clear limitations. To reduce hallucinations, Cointelegraph asked models to provide price ranges rather than point forecasts, required each model to outline both bullish and bearish catalysts and avoided prompts that depended on non-public information. This approach was intended to encourage scenario analysis over certainty.

Most models rely on training data with fixed cutoffs and do not have access to real-time market conditions, private deals and unpublished regulatory developments. As a result, predictions do not consider sudden policy shifts, black swan events or sentiment reversals.

AI systems also tend to anchor to dominant market narratives. This means that predictions may cluster around consensus views rather than contrarian or extreme outcomes. The outputs also reflect probabilistic reasoning and not foresight. The predictions presented illustrate how large language models interpret trends, not what will definitively happen in 2026.

Price Predictions by AI

Bitcoin (BTC)

Year-to-date price chart for Bitcoin. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $85,000–$180,000

Gemini: $100,000–$220,000

Grok: $100,000–$250,000

Copilot: $85,000–$135,000

Key bullish catalysts

Gemini, ChatGPT and Copilot broadly agree that sustained institutional inflows, driven by spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs), corporate treasuries and broader balance-sheet adoption, are anchoring BTC’s role as a macro asset.

Gemini and Grok pointed to a more accommodating global macro backdrop in 2026, where easing monetary policy, post-halving supply constraints and potential sovereign accumulation could reinforce the “digital gold” narrative.

Key bearish risks

ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot warned that a reversal in global monetary conditions, whether due to sticky inflation or renewed economic shocks, could suppress liquidity and reduce demand for risk and alternative assets, including Bitcoin.

Gemini and Grok said regulatory pressure remains another shared concern, particularly around custody concentration, ETF structures, taxation and capital controls, which could weigh on institutional confidence if scrutiny intensifies.

Ether (ETH)

Year-to-date price chart for Ether. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $3,000–$9,000

Gemini: $7,000–$18,000

Grok: $4,000–$12,000

Copilot: $8,200–$10,200

Key bullish catalysts

Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok all pointed to Ethereum’s layer-2 ecosystem maturing as a core driver, arguing that rollups and post-Dencun scaling could materially improve throughput and fee efficiency while preserving decentralization.

Copilot and ChatGPT additionally highlight Ethereum’s growing role as a settlement layer for tokenized assets, stablecoins and institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) as a structural source of demand.

Key bearish risks

Gemini and ChatGPT flagged fragmentation across multiple layer-2 networks as a risk, potentially diluting liquidity and weakening ETH’s value-capture narrative.

Copilot and Grok said regulatory uncertainty around staking, DeFi and ETH’s classification in key jurisdictions could also limit institutional participation if clarity stalls.

BNB (BNB)

Year-to-date price chart for BNB. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $350–$900

Gemini: $550–$1,200

Grok: $700–$1,500

Copilot: $850–$1,200

Key bullish catalysts

Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok largely connected BNB’s upside to the regulatory stabilization of the crypto exchange Binance and the continued dominance of its exchange-linked ecosystem across trading, payments and DeFi.

Copilot and ChatGPT said growth in BNB Chain activity, particularly in gaming and retail-focused applications, is viewed as another potential driver of sustained demand and utility for the token.

Key bearish risks

All four models see BNB as highly exposed to Binance-specific regulatory actions, with enforcement or restrictions posing direct downside risk to token demand.

Gemini and ChatGPT raised concerns that centralization may also constrain broader institutional adoption compared to more decentralized networks.

XRP (XRP)

Year-to-date price chart for XRP. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $0.80–$3.00

Gemini: $1.00–$3.00

Grok: $1.50–$6.00

Copilot: $1.80–$3.20

Key bullish catalysts

Gemini, Copilot and Grok converged on the view that expanded adoption of Ripple-linked payment rails by banks, payment providers or public institutions could materially strengthen XRP’s utility case.

ChatGPT and Gemini said full regulatory clarity in the United States is a key enabler for renewed institutional confidence and partnerships.

Key bearish risks

ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini caution that XRP faces structural competition from stablecoins, central bank digital currencies and tokenized fiat solutions that may offer simpler cross-border settlement.

Grok and ChatGPT noted that slower-than-expected real-world adoption beyond pilot programs could also limit upside despite legal progress.

Solana (SOL)

Year-to-date price chart for Solana. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $120–$350

Gemini: $300–$800

Grok: $200–$600

Copilot: $150–$300

Key bullish catalysts:

Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok highlighted Solana’s high throughput and low-cost architecture as a competitive advantage for consumer-facing applications such as payments, gaming and social platforms.

Copilot and Gemini said continued developer activity, venture funding and institutional experimentation could reinforce ecosystem momentum into 2026.

Key bearish risks

All four models cite recurring concerns around network reliability, and past outages remain a key downside risk, particularly during periods of peak demand.

Gemini and ChatGPT also warned that improvements in Ethereum’s layer-2 ecosystem could narrow Solana’s performance edge and intensify competition for developers and liquidity.

Tron (TRX)

Year-to-date price chart for Tron. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $0.12–$0.30

Gemini: $0.20–$0.50

Grok: $0.20–$0.50

Copilot: $0.25–$0.55

Key bullish catalysts

Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok agree that Tron’s dominant role as a settlement layer for stablecoin transfers, especially USDt (USDT) in Asia and emerging markets, provides a durable source of onchain demand.

Gemini and Copilot also point to potential upside from expanded real-world asset or regulated stablecoin integrations.

Key bearish risks

ChatGPT and Gemini said regulatory pressure on stablecoins or heightened scrutiny of Tron’s governance structure could pose systemic risks to its core use case.

Grok and Copilot flagged limited developer activity and innovation outside payments may also cap upside relative to more diversified ecosystems.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Year-to-date price chart for Dogecoin. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $0.07–$0.40

Gemini: $0.30–$0.80

Grok: $0.20–$0.80

Copilot: $0.12–$0.25

Key bullish catalysts

ChatGPT, Copilot and Grok framed DOGE’s upside around renewed retail-driven momentum, amplified by social media cycles, cultural relevance and potential integration into consumer payment or tipping platforms.

Gemini said high visibility and brand recognition continue to differentiate DOGE from newer memecoins.

Key bearish risks

All four models flagged DOGE’s inflationary supply and lack of sustained utility as structural constraints on long-term appreciation.

ChatGPT and Grok said competition from newer, more speculative memecoins could further dilute attention and capital during future market cycles.

Cardano (ADA)

Year-to-date price chart for Cardano. Source: CoinGecko

ChatGPT: $0.40–$1.80

Gemini: $1.50–$4.00

Grok: $0.60–$2.50

Copilot: $0.50–$1.20

Key bullish catalysts

Gemini, Grok and Copilot pointed to the rollout of decentralized governance under the Voltaire era and continued progress on scaling solutions as potential credibility boosts for the network.

ChatGPT and Gemini pointed to adoption in public-sector, education or identity-focused use cases as a possible long-term differentiator.

Key bearish risks

ChatGPT, Grok and Copilot warned that slow development timelines and a methodical, research-heavy approach could be risks in a fast-moving competitive landscape.

Gemini and ChatGPT also said a persistent gap between Cardano’s market capitalization and relatively low onchain activity or TVL could continue to raise questions about real economic usage.

