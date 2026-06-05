JPMorgan CEO draws a line in the sand on CLARITY

Source: Michael Saylor
The battle over US crypto regulation intensified after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said banks would oppose the latest version of the CLARITY Act, arguing that crypto companies are being granted privileges without being subject to the same regulatory burdens as traditional financial institutions.
Dimon specifically criticized provisions that would allow crypto companies to offer interest-bearing products while avoiding the capital and compliance requirements imposed on banks.
The comments underscore a growing divide between the banking sector and the crypto industry as lawmakers push for market structure legislation. Supporters see CLARITY as a long-awaited framework that would provide regulatory certainty and encourage innovation. Critics, however, argue that the bill risks creating an uneven playing field.
Jamie Dimon said the banking industry opposes the latest CLARITY markup. Source: Fox Business
Bitcoin treasury company Capital B is asking shareholders to approve a sweeping expansion of its fundraising capacity, seeking authorization to issue up to 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in new equity and roughly $116 billion in credit instruments to finance future Bitcoin purchases.
The proposal, which will be voted on at Capital B’s June 17 shareholder meeting, would give management access to a vastly larger pool of capital than it has raised to date. According to the company, Capital B has secured about $325 million in funding so far, including a recent raise backed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back and asset manager TOBAM.
The company purchased 192 BTC for $15.2 million last month and added another 4 BTC on Monday, bringing its total holdings to 3,139 BTC.
Source: Alexandre Laizet
Coinbase has invested an undisclosed amount in the ProShares GENIUS Money Market ETF (IQMM), a fund designed to hold assets that qualify as stablecoin reserves under the GENIUS Act.
The exchange-traded fund provides exposure to the cash, bank deposits and short-term US Treasury securities that payment stablecoin issuers are required to hold under the legislation. The GENIUS Act mandates that stablecoins be backed by highly liquid reserves, creating demand for investment products tied to those assets.
The investment highlights growing interest in stablecoin reserve assets as the US moves closer to establishing a federal regulatory framework for the sector. Stablecoin issuers are expected to become major buyers of Treasury bills and other highly liquid securities if adoption continues to grow.
Source: ProShares
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