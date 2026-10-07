Source: SUI Network
Sui said the tunnels are designed to handle high-frequency activity, including interactions between AI agents, without requiring every transaction to be processed directly onchain.
“Sui is built for the moment when millions of AI agents are transacting every day,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and chief product officer at Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. He added:
No market in the world needs 6 million transactions per second, let alone 40 million: people just don’t move that fast. Agents do.
CertiK served as an independent auditor during the demonstration and is reviewing the test data, with a report expected in the coming days.
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