The layer-1 blockchain said its programmable offchain tunnels reached the milestone during a live stress test designed to simulate high-frequency activity between AI agents.

Sui’s programmable offchain tunnels reached 40.6 million transactions per second in a live test designed to simulate high-frequency activity between AI agents.

Sui said its programmable offchain tunnels processed more than 40 million transactions per second during a live stress test, surpassing a previous record set in July. The test, conducted Wednesday at Sui Basecamp in Singapore, peaked at 40,614,180 TPS, up from about 6.1 million TPS in a similar test in July.

The transactions were processed offchain through Sui tunnels, programmable channels that settle to the Sui blockchain when closed. More than 10,000 tunnels were opened on Sui mainnet during the test, with activity spanning payments, games and chat applications.

Source: SUI Network

Sui said the tunnels are designed to handle high-frequency activity, including interactions between AI agents, without requiring every transaction to be processed directly onchain.

“Sui is built for the moment when millions of AI agents are transacting every day,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and chief product officer at Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. He added:

No market in the world needs 6 million transactions per second, let alone 40 million: people just don’t move that fast. Agents do.

CertiK served as an independent auditor during the demonstration and is reviewing the test data, with a report expected in the coming days.

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