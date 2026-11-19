The Trump administration has unveiled a new Threat Disruption Center, aimed at stopping money flows to foreign criminal networks behind scams, cybercrime and sextortion schemes.

The Homeland Security Task Force’s National Coordination Center, co-led by the departments of Homeland Security and Justice, announced the launch of the unit on Wednesday. It seeks to help more than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local partners track scams and work with banks and crypto platforms to stop payments to scam networks.

The Homeland Security statement said the center was created under a March 2026 executive order that directed federal agencies to work with private companies to combat online fraud and other cybercrime targeting Americans.

“Every hour between a victim’s report and a response gives criminals more time to launder stolen funds and identify their next target,” said Heith Janke, operations director of the FBI’s Criminal Branch.

Blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs was selected as the center’s main private-sector partner. It will provide and maintain Ardence, the investigative platform the center will use to map scam networks and identify victims. TRM said it will also provide engineering and investigative support.

“These scammers rarely stop after one payment — they drain a victim’s savings, or their retirement, over months and years,” said Esteban Castano, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs.

“Stepping in sooner changes everything: a warning before the next payment, a scam website removed before it victimizes another family, or stolen funds frozen while they can still be recovered.

The FBI received about 453,000 reports of online fraud in 2025, with reported losses exceeding $17.7 billion.

In September, the Justice Department estimated that overseas scam centers cost Americans about $10 billion a year through schemes including crypto and online investment fraud.

Related: US authorities dismantle crypto scam network that stole tens of millions