Zcash’s NU7 upgrade is now live on testnet, giving developers several weeks to assess 25-second blocks and other protocol changes before a planned November mainnet activation.

Zcash has activated its NU7 network upgrade on testnet, moving the planned protocol changes into live testing about a month before its targeted mainnet rollout.

According to Zcash testnet block explorer ZecBlock, block 4,465,026 — NU7’s scheduled activation point — was mined on Oct. 4 at 18:21:45 UTC. Zcash confirmed the activation in a post on X, saying NU7 was live on testnet.

NU7 is Zcash’s next network upgrade and seeks to reduce the network’s target block spacing from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. The upgrade also disables version 4 transactions and integrates a Network Sustainability Mechanism that redirects part of transaction fees into future block rewards.

Disabling version 4 transactions would also leave ZEC held in Zcash’s legacy Sprout shielded pool unspendable unless users move the funds before NU7 fully activates.

The Zcash Foundation said on Friday that testnet operators should use the release candidate to test NU7 “under real conditions.” The testnet phase allows developers to assess the upgrade before deciding whether to proceed with mainnet activation.

Zcash developers are scheduled to make a final decision on mainnet activation and set its activation height on Oct. 20, based on their experience with NU7 on testnet. Mainnet activation is targeted for Nov. 5.

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