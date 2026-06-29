Bitcoin (BTC) trades at an important inflection point as retail investors are selling, big institutions are in a hold despite the discounted valuation and the market is paused at $60,300—awaiting the next significant move. The situation reveals two very different investor groups making opposite bets.

Retail investors sell, TradFi watches

The general mood is fearful, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index sitting at 36 out of 100, indicating fear but not total panic. This number masks a sharp divide. In June alone, investors pulled $4.4 billion from US spot Bitcoin ETFs—the worst month this year. At the same time, Strategy continues to buy BTC, although the pace and size of its purchases have slowed. While ETF flows and Bitcoin treasury accumulation are not in a buying phase, a majority of corporate BTC treasuries have not reduced their existing positions.

Spot Bitcoin ETF net flows. Source: SoSoValue.com

Leverage unwinds, but slowly

The aggregate open interest in Bitcoin futures contracts across all exchanges is $19.92 billion. Two weeks ago, it was $20.1 billion. This unwinding—when traders close positions to reduce risk—is happening in an orderly way, not in a panic.

The borrowing costs for holding long positions have dropped from 0.25% to 0.12%, suggesting that the worst of the forced selling is over. However, longs are still paying to hold their positions, meaning traders believe in a recovery but aren't willing to bet their full account on it.

The current danger zone is $58,800, Bitcoin's low for the day. If the price breaks below this level, the next $500 million worth of traders holding long positions could be forced to close their trades, sending Bitcoin toward $56,000. That move may extend the selling pressure into next week.





Bitcoin open interest, funding rate. Source: Hyblock

The market is waiting, not acting

When fresh capital flows into Bitcoin, volume spikes and the action shows up in the data. Right now, it doesn't, as trading volume is down, and open interest changes are small. This suggests the market is in an indecisive phase where retail traders may be done selling, but nobody is confident enough to buy in size yet. That's not surprising.

Related: Bitcoin balances $60K tightrope as US stocks rebound on fresh Iran peace deal hopes

MicroStrategy, which has accumulated Bitcoin for corporate reserves, did buy 3,600 Bitcoin in June for $236 million, betting on a recovery. But overall, institutions are holding rather than aggressively buying. This pause could break in either direction: lower (if one more wave of sellers emerges) or higher (if confidence returns).





For Bitcoin to move meaningfully higher, it needs to reclaim $62,000. The risk is real: a macro news event at any point in the week, like the June employment report or the resumption of military action in Iran, could weigh on investor sentiment and tip BTC back under the $60,000 handle.



