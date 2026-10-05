Bitcoin’s highest weekly close in eight months formed low-timeframe resistance at the start of Monday’s US trading session.

Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated around $86,000 after Monday’s Wall Street open as US bond yields continued to rise.





Key points:

Bitcoin rejected near its weekly close of $86,570 after the start of the US trading session.

US bond yields staged a rebounBitcoin price action continued with smaller moves, with the 2026 yearly open at $87,570 lingering overhead as key psychological resistance.d to eye new 24-year highs after dropping on Friday.

Glassnode analysis reported less “aggressive upward momentum” visible in onchain data in recent days.





Bitcoin indecisive as US bond yields return higher





Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD struggling to move beyond its weekly open level near $86,500 after the highest weekly close since late January.





BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





US bond yields, already under scrutiny, headed higher on the day. The 30-year yield passed 5.67% once again, just two basis points below 24-year highs seen last week. The 10-year yield returned to 5.31%, with last week’s high at 5.34%.





US 30-year bond yield one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





Commenting, trading company QCP Capital reiterated that even recent cooler US employment data had not been enough to calm bond markets as broader geopolitical uncertainty persisted.





“Despite the dovish employment print, elevated oil prices and elevated long-dated yields continue to limit upside momentum for risk assets broadly,” it wrote in its latest analysis.





US stocks opened moderately higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, as traders saw the Federal Reserve pausing interest-rate hikes at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Oct. 28.





S&P 500 one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView





In a note quoted by CNBC, Deutsche Bank analysts suggested that the minutes from the September FOMC meeting, to be released on Wednesday, would carry more weight than usual due to the bond sell-off.





“The highly unsettled bond market makes the incoming US data and Fed communication particularly relevant. So the minutes will be worth watching for how the broader Committee is framing the current tightening cycle and for its discussion of the neutral rate, where estimates shifted higher in the September SEP,” they wrote, referring to the Fed’s most recent summary of economic projections.





BTC price “aggressive upward momentum” fades





Bitcoin price action continued with smaller moves, with the 2026 yearly open at $87,570 lingering overhead as key psychological resistance.





Related: Bitcoin ETFs notch third inflow week as Ether ETFs shed $138M





Compared to mid-September, when BTC/USD returned to $87,000 for the first time in eight months, onchain analytics platform Glassnode flagged a drop in buyer dominance.





“This behavior reflects a moderation in aggressive upward momentum without signalling an immediate trend reversal or structural exhaustion,” it wrote in its latest Weekly Market Pulse on Monday.





Glassnode added that Bitcoin has held its September upside even as profit-taking continues to “run hot.” Previously, Cointelegraph reported on BTC owned by long-term holders (LTHs) being of particular interest in the area beyond $85,000.



