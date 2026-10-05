Bitcoin ETF inflows reached a third straight week, while Ether ETFs swung to outflows and Zcash funds posted their first weekly outflow.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a third consecutive week of net inflows as Ether ETFs flipped back to net outflows.

Bitcoin ETFs attracted $241.1 million last week, lifting cumulative net inflows to $57.8 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

The funds added $2.4 billion and $6.2 million the two preceding weeks, with year-to-date net inflows now at around $1.2 billion.

Ether ETFs recorded $138 million in weekly net outflows after attracting $690 million the week before. Year-to-date net inflows stood at about $1.5 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitcoin traded at about $86,200 at the time of publication, up 3.7% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko. Ether traded at about $2,727, up 3% over the same period.

Among other altcoin ETFs, Zcash funds posted their first weekly outflow on record, shedding around $94 million, while Solana and XRP ETFs extended their inflow streaks with $2.4 million and $4.7 million, respectively.

Crypto market sentiment also softened. Alternative.me’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index remained in “Greed” territory at 70, down from 74.

Related: Bitcoin ETF inflows leave institutional demand unclear: CoinShares