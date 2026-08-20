Hyperliquid’s 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko
Meanwhile, shares of Hyperliquid Strategies, a Nasdaq-listed HYPE treasury company trading under the ticker PURR, closed Wednesday at $9.39, up 30.4%, according to Yahoo Finance. Despite sharing the protocol’s name, the company said it is independent and not affiliated with Hyperliquid.
Roughly four hours before Trump spoke, someone reportedly paid about $65,000 for 719 PURR call options with an $8 strike price expiring in mid-October, according to CNBC. The contracts were purchased for approximately $0.90 each and were quoted at $2.45 by the close, valuing the position at roughly $176,000 and producing an unrealized gain of about $111,000.
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Delayed market data derived from the Options Price Reporting Authority corroborates the unusually heavy activity in the contract. OptiView data showed 2,575 of the October $8 calls traded during the session, compared with just 67 contracts in open interest beforehand. Volume was more than 140 times the contract’s 30-day average.
The publicly available data confirms elevated trading but does not independently identify the buyer or establish that the reported 719-contract order was based on nonpublic information. There is no clear evidence of insider trading, and the CFTC had previously publicly disclosed a July 15 meeting with Hyperliquid Labs and Hyperliquid Strategies.
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