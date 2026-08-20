HYPE reached $72 after Trump said the CFTC was pursuing compliant US access for Hyperliquid, though no formal regulatory plan has been released.

Hyperliquid’s native token surged more than 20% over 24 hours after United States President Donald Trump said regulators were working on a compliant pathway to make the decentralized trading platform available to American users.

HYPE traded around $62 immediately before Trump’s remarks and subsequently jumped as much as 16% to a 24-hour high of $72.28, according to CoinGecko. It later settled to about $70, up approximately 20% in the last day, with 24-hour trading volume reaching $1.4 billion.

“I understand that Mike is also working to bring Hyperliquid into the United States in a fully compliant and legal fashion,” Trump said during a Wednesday White House event, referring to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Michael Selig. “Working very hard on that.”

The market reaction shows how the prospect of US access could reprice HYPE and publicly traded companies holding the token. However, neither the CFTC nor Hyperliquid has released a formal proposal explaining how US access would work, whether an application has been submitted or when a compliant service could launch.

Hyperliquid’s 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko

$65,000 options bet on HYPE treasury firm raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, shares of Hyperliquid Strategies, a Nasdaq-listed HYPE treasury company trading under the ticker PURR, closed Wednesday at $9.39, up 30.4%, according to Yahoo Finance. Despite sharing the protocol’s name, the company said it is independent and not affiliated with Hyperliquid.

Roughly four hours before Trump spoke, someone reportedly paid about $65,000 for 719 PURR call options with an $8 strike price expiring in mid-October, according to CNBC. The contracts were purchased for approximately $0.90 each and were quoted at $2.45 by the close, valuing the position at roughly $176,000 and producing an unrealized gain of about $111,000.

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Delayed market data derived from the Options Price Reporting Authority corroborates the unusually heavy activity in the contract. OptiView data showed 2,575 of the October $8 calls traded during the session, compared with just 67 contracts in open interest beforehand. Volume was more than 140 times the contract’s 30-day average.

The publicly available data confirms elevated trading but does not independently identify the buyer or establish that the reported 719-contract order was based on nonpublic information. There is no clear evidence of insider trading, and the CFTC had previously publicly disclosed a July 15 meeting with Hyperliquid Labs and Hyperliquid Strategies.

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