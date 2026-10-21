Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap’s total value locked (TVL) grew nearly 19% over the past week, adding about $380 million as the protocol moves toward a major overhaul of how it distributes trading fees to liquidity providers.

According to DefiLlama, PancakeSwap’s TVL climbed to $2.4 billion on Wednesday, up from about $2.02 billion on Oct. 14. The increase was concentrated in its V3 liquidity pools, where TVL more than doubled to about $739 million from $336 million over the same period.

The growth coincided with PancakeSwap opening a governance vote on a proposal called “The Flip,” which would increase liquidity providers’ share of swap fees on V3 and Infinity pools to 88%, up from 66%-68% on most pools.

The proposal would also gradually reduce daily CAKE token emissions by approximately 69%, from 22,500 to 7,000 tokens. Voting opened on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and will run until Oct. 24, with implementation expected to begin in November if approved.

PancakeSwap leads BNB Chain trading as tokenized stocks expand

PancakeSwap accounted for approximately $4.67 billion in decentralized exchange trading volume on BNB Chain over the past seven days, representing about 71% of the network’s total, according to DeFiLlama. The network also hosts most of PancakeSwap’s liquidity, accounting for roughly $2.33 billion of its $2.40 billion in TVL.

The activity comes amid broader growth across BNB Chain’s DeFi ecosystem. That network’s TVL climbed approximately 8.3% over the past seven days to $5.84 billion, according to DeFiLlama. Decentralized exchange trading volume also surged 40.2% to $6.54 billion over the same period, even as its stablecoin market capitalization declined 0.6% to $13.1 billion.

Related: Curve Finance accuses PancakeSwap of copying its code

Beyond crypto, BNB Chain has also seen an expansion in tokenized equities, a market in which PancakeSwap has an established presence. The decentralized exchange began supporting Binance’s bStocks in June, allowing users to trade tokenized US stocks onchain.

On Oct. 15, Binance announced that bStocks surpassed $1 billion in assets under management, approximately four months after launching. The company reported more than $40 billion in cumulative trading volume and said 11.2% of bStocks’ value was deployed in DeFi in early October.

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