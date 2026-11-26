BNB Chain has outlined plans for a new layer-1 blockchain designed to support high-frequency trading, payments, private financial transactions and autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

According to a litepaper published Thursday, the network would operate alongside the existing BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and use BNB as its native token, with no new native token planned. The blockchain is currently running as a development network, with BNB Chain targeting a public testnet launch in the first quarter of 2027 and a mainnet launch in the second half of the year.

On general-purpose blockchains, applications typically compete for block space. The proposed network would reserve a portion of its transaction capacity for specific activities, such as payments services, which BNB Chain said could reduce competition for network resources during periods of high demand.

The proposed network would also feature an optional shielded pool designed to support private transfers involving BNB and other supported tokens, including certain decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions. Some transaction details would remain publicly visible, and BNB Chain’s documentation warns that the pool’s circuits remain unaudited and that it should not be used with real funds.

Other proposed features would allow users to transact without first acquiring BNB to pay network fees and authorize AI agents to execute transactions within predefined limits.

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